Fire At West Central Ag Elevator Quickly Put Out, Damage Not Severe

Polk County Sheriff's Office got the call about the fire around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon

BELTRAMI, MN — A fire at West Central Ag elevator in Beltrami, Minnesota was quickly put out and caused no severe damage.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office got the call about the fire around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon.

A number of departments responded and quick action by both the Beltrami Fire Department and Fertile Fire Department lead to the fire being quickly extinguished.

It was discovered that it was a mechanical fire.

No one was hurt.