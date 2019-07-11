LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Vanya

Vanya could be just the cat for ya.

She’s a cat who’s full of surprises — a litter of them, as a matter of fact.

The tiny, two-year-old tortoiseshell arrived at Diamond in the Ruff rescue and brought quite a bit of company with her, delivering a litter of kittens just two weeks after workers there brought her in.

She suffered through some health issues shortly after becoming a mom, but since then, she’s recovered fully and her kittens are all thriving too.

Now, Vanya’s ready for her forever home.

She has a charmingly crinkled ear on one side, likely the result of a past cyst, but it doesn’t cause her any health issues, said Diamond’s Ryan Keel, who brought Vanya in to visit live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

Two is pretty young for a cat, whose lifespans often reach into the teens and sometimes even longer.

Vanya has a sweet, docile nature, being content to sit on the windowsill and watch the world go by.

She’s calm and affectionate, and gets along with dogs and other cats as well as people.

If you’d like a little bundle of fur who’s full of a lot of love to give, check out Vanya’s profile, here.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=14177949