LIVE: Hop To The Fiber Arts Festival This Weekend

Learn About How To Make And Use Fiber Products, Meet The Animals, And An Update On The Nome Schoolhouse Renovation

You can find out where your knitted, quilted and crochet goodies come from, and how to make them yourself at the weekend’s Fiber Arts Festival.

This year’s event is Saturday and Sunday at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

You can meet plenty of the adorable animals that supply material for yarn, like sheep and even rabbits. We met the adorable Smudge, an Angora rabbit.

You can learn how to turn fur into yarn and make it into any number of items using different fiber arts techniques.

Dakota Fiber Mill owner Chris Armbrust says, “All the things that can be done in the fiber arts. The fiber arts encompass not just knitting and crocheting. It’s quilting, needle felting, sewing, all of those.”

Find out more about the Fiber Arts Festival by clicking here.

Armbrust is also one of the two women working to renovate the schoolhouse in Nome, North Dakota, in Barnes County.

It went unused for nearly 50 years, but her and her partner Teresa Perleberg have spent nearly a year cleaning the building out.

They plan to turn it into a bed and breakfast, events center and space for their fiber arts businesses.

Now, they’re finally at the point where they can start adding to the building, starting with a proper roof on the gym.

Armbrust adds, “Things have moved a lot quicker than what we thought. Looking, it’s really been a short period of time that we’ve gotten to the point that we’re at, so we’re pretty excited.”

The pair also bought the theater in Nome.

They hope to start hosting events this holiday season, either at the schoolhouse or the theater.