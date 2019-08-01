LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Bones

Give a dog a bone, and a brand-new home he's more than earned.

If you’re looking for a friend to wake up with every morning who reminds you how lucky we all are to be here together, you can’t do better than to bring Bones into your life.

He’s considered the “go-to” dog for all public events for 4 Luv of Dog rescue, said founder Kish Mackin, because his happy-go-lucky, calm, sociable personality makes him the perfect canine ambassador for all occasions.

He gets along with pretty much everyone, dogs big and small, (his best friend in foster is a tiny Chihuahua,) and people of all different types.

He’s so people-oriented, in fact, he often ignored his snack of Cheetos when he came in to the KVRR studios to visit live on air with Mackin and the Morning Show’s Emily Welker, preferring instead to socialize with Welker and the crew.

There may be a reason he’s got such a great perspective on life.

Bones is a two-time cancer survivor and wrapped up his last round of chemotherapy 3 months ago.

At 7, Bones might know he’s got a lot of living left to do, and he’s sure to spend them living his best life.

We could all learn a lot from Bones. If you’d like to bring him home, visit his profile, here:

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available