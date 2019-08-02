Neighbors React to North Fargo Murder and Arson Case

One neighbor moved onto the street the day of the fire

FARGO, N.D. — Police identify the woman who was murdered in a North Fargo apartment that was on fire Thursday morning as 52-year-old Denise Anderson.

Neighbor Tom Nygren moved onto the street the day of the fire.

“I just came off break at work yesterday and first night there and the whole street’s blocked off, had no clue what was going on, had to sneak in the back way,” he said.

He knew there was a fire but didn’t know about the murder until we told him.

“Didn’t see that coming on my first night here,” he said.

Authorities responded to an apartment fire on 12th Street North Thursday morning. They found 52–year–old Denise Anderson’s body.

44–year old Sheldon Davis was arrested on charges of murder and arson.

“It appeared the female had injuries that were not caused by fire or smoke. Traumatic injuries to her,” Lt. Chris Helmick with Fargo Police said.

Police say this was no random act.

“We do believe at this point the suspect and victim knew each other,” Helmick said.

Neighbors say they’re not really surprised something like this happened here.

“This is kind of sketchy neighborhood, I knew that already,” Nygren said.

“It doesn’t surprise me, that’ll never change. Drugs are still going to be here, alcohol’s still going to be available. People aren’t going to have places to go,” Andrew Sackmann, who was in the neighborhood, said. “I wish they’d have a lot more treatment centers, get the people off the streets. It seems like there’s not enough housing for people that are homeless.”

Police say the case is still under investigation.