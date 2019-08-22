LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Happy

C'mon, c'mon, get happy.

We’re happy to tell you that you have a chance to bring home what may be the nicest cat we’ve ever met here at the Morning Show.

Not just Happy, but handsome, the 11-year-old black domestic longhair was adopted from Homeward Animal Shelter back in 2009.

However, his owner’s circumstances changed recently, so Happy’s come back to Homeward to try again at a forever home.

Sad as his story is, Happy hasn’t let it keep him down.

He’s a champion cuddler, the kind who really likes to lean in to the pets and scratches.

He likes a nice warm lap and a snuggle, and he likes them from pretty much anyone.

Adults, kids, other cats and dogs are all friends as far as Happy’s concerned.

He’s not only happy and handsome — Happy is healthy, too.

At 11 years old, he is considered a senior in cat terms.

However, since cats routinely live into the teen years and even longer, you should have plenty of time if you adopt him to make him just as happy as Happy makes you.

For more information:

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=14688103&petIndex_0=0