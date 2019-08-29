LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Buzz

He's light years ahead of the competition for cutest doggo.

We’re all abuzz about our newest Pet Connection guest this morning.

Buzz is an electrifying little dog with tons of energy and charm, but who knows how to settle in and focus when there’s a need.

The two-year-old Miniature Pinscher/Dachsund cross loves to play and likes to be on the go, enjoying car rides and games with both people and other dogs.

However, he can settle down when he’s asked to. He’s very easy to train, given that he’s highly food-motivated.

Min-Pins, as Miniature Pinschers are sometimes referred to, are smart, highly teachable little dogs who look a lot like a tiny little Doberman.

In addition to his Min-Pin good looks, you can see the same kind of temperament in little Buzz, who only weighs about 15 pounds.

4 Luv of Dog volunteer Karen Schneider came in to talk with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to give her the buzz on Buzz.

If this big ball of energy in a tiny little package is the right one for you, check out his profile, here.

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available