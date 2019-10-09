Owners of Post’s Hardware Say They Will Rebuild In Another Location After Fire

A deputy state fire marshal determined that the fire was caused by a cigarette and started in the back of the building

HANKINSON, N.D. — The hardware store in Hankinson will be rebuilt after it was lost to fire last month.

A deputy state fire marshal determined that the fire was caused by a cigarette and started in the back of the building.

Nearly a dozen apartment tenants were displaced.

Post’s Hardware owners Jeremy and Jill Post say they are still working with the insurance company on details.

They plan to rebuild at another location they own in Hankinson.

The Posts have owned the store for nearly 10 years.