3rd Steet Underpass in Moorhead Closed due to High Water

The Red River measured at 22.1 feet and a crest of 22.5 feet is expected between Tuesday and Thursday.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The 3rd Street underpass in Moorhead has been closed due to the elevated Red River levels.

The Red River measured at 22.1 feet and a crest of 22.5 feet is expected between Tuesday and Thursday.

The City of Moorhead is monitoring gates and pump stations throughout the city. The gate and pump station that prevents the river from backing into the 1st Avenue N underpass has been activated.

The Moorhead Police Department says traffic on 1st Avenue N will not be impacted, but the road to Gooseberry Park may need to be closed.

The 3rd Street underpass will reopen once the river recedes.