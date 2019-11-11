LIVE: Travels with Frode

See Norway with a native.

There are a lot of folks around our region who can boast Norwegian heritage.

But far fewer of them are actually Norwegian transplants, and even fewer are leading their own tours of their homeland.

Now, you can tag along.

Frode Tilden is about to embark on his second “Travels with Frode” tour of his homeland and he wants to take you along for the ride… literally.

He and his guests will bike, run, kayak and hike the fjord country, Pulpit Rock, Stavanger, Bergen, Olso, Flam and the Valdres Valley.

It’s the perfect trip for the outdoor enthusiast who wants to get a better look up close at the incredible natural beauty of Tilden’s country of origin than simply glimpsing it from within a tour bus.

Best of all, there’s something for every level of fitness, so you don’t need to be a marathoner or expert kayaker to participate.

Tilden sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about where the idea for the tour came from and what it means to him to show people from our region the beauty of his homeland, firsthand.