At Least Two Hurt, Many Displaced In Grand Forks Apartment Fire

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the structure

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Two people are hurt and a number of people displaced after fire breaks out in a 18-unit apartment complex in Grand Forks.

The condition of the two people taken to Altru Hospital is not known.

Grand Forks Fire Department got the call around 2:30 Sunday morning to 321 4th Street North.

They got everyone out of the building and remained on scene for several hours fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.