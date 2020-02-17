The Press Bar in St. Cloud Likely a Total Loss after Early Morning Fire

A popular bar in downtown St. Cloud, Minnesota is likely a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported at the Press Bar and Parlor at 2:41 a.m. Firefighters had to fight the fire defensively from the outside because it was too hot to enter the building when they arrived.

Firefighters are searching adjacent buildings to see if the fire has spread.

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters have not been able to search the building yet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.