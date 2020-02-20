LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet the Puppies

Does it get any better than this?

PUPPIES. Need we say more?

Two seven-week-old bundles of warm, wiggly, snuggly kisses and cuddles stopped by the Morning Show studios to say hello and let us know they’re just one week away from being up for adoption.

Their foster names are Twix (the boy) and Lollipop (the girl), and they couldn’t be sweeter.

The pittie puppies came to 4 Luv of Dog rescue with their mom and a lot of other brothers and sisters.

Their mom and siblings are almost up for adoption, too.

So far, Twix is the super-cuddler and super-smoocher of the pair.

Lollipop is more active; she likes to explore and has a more lively personality.

Both are highly affectionate and doing extremely well with their potty training, which is a big bonus for anyone considering adopting puppies during this time of year when it’s still chilly when you take them outside.

Foster dog mom and rescue volunteer Kendra Johnson joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and the two tiny puppies to talk about what you’re committing to when you take home a very young puppy.

Check out their profile — and instructions on what to do to become a foster dog parent like Johnson — at the link, below.

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available