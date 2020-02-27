Four People Sent to Hospital after Fire Destroys Their Home

The fire chief says the house is a total loss.

Photo Credit: NewsDakota.com

VALLEY CITY, N.D.–Authorities say a fire destroyed a home in Valley City and sent four family members to hospital.

Fire Chief Scott Magnuson says that neighbors heard an explosion before the fire broke out about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He says four people in the home were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Magnuson says fire crews were still at the scene Thursday morning putting out hot spots. He says the house is a total loss.