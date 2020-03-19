LIVE: Pet Connection: Time to Try Fostering

Fight loneliness from social distancing with the one kind of new friend it's okay to snuggle up with.

Here on the Morning Show, we want to reflect best practices when it comes to safety from COVID-19.

So we’re following social distancing instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, staying six or more feet apart in-studio, and no longer bringing guests as a general rule.

We may invite guests on, on a case-by-case basis, for visits from infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists and other experts on the coronavirus crisis, but we don’t want to risk it for things like Pet Connection.

And that’s only part of how coronavirus is starting to affect pets in our region.

Adoptions have slowed in the face of the crisis, and Homeward Animal Shelter needs foster homes for dogs who need to be the only dog in a household.

Most of the dogs who need fostering are singles, but there is one bonded pair who needs a foster home.

Of course, they’re available for adoption, too.

While the shelter is open, for now, they ask you to limit visits to only if you’re very serious about adopting or fostering.

Diamond in the Ruff pet rescue is also postponing its planned spring gala to August 3rd, in order to follow CDC guidelines about limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

For information on how you can get involved in fostering some of these cuties, check out the link here:

https://www.homewardonline.org/adoption-foster-info/foster-information.html