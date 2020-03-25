Price-Gouging in Minnesota: Make A Report

The state is cracking down on eighty-dollar toilet paper. Here's how you can report.

Minnesota’s Attorney General wants to hear from you this morning about price gouging on toilet paper and other goods sold at inflated prices during the coronavirus crisis.

MN AG Keith Ellison tweeted out Tuesday out he’s getting reports of ninety-dollar toilet paper.

He says his office responded to 150 complaints of price gouging last week and as many since then.

If you have a company or a price to report you believe is price-gouging, Ellison wants you to report it.

Here’s a link to the latest info about what his staffers are finding with their “secret shopper” investigations, and how you can report a case.

https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Communications/2020/03/24_PandemicProfiteering.asp