Red Cross Providing Care to Families Affected by Home Fires Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

FARGO, N.D.–The American Red Cross is continuing to provide care to communities affected by home fires despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Cross volunteers responded to 43 fires across North Dakota, South Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota during the month of March and offered assistance to 125 people affected by these fires.

The Red Cross says it is working closely with public health officials to ensure clients and volunteers stay safe and healthy.

Regional Communications Officer for the Dakotas Region of the Red Cross, Gretchen Hjelmstad said, “Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the Red Cross continues to fulfill its mission by responding to local disasters, training volunteers, collecting blood, and serving our military community, all while observing strong interpersonal safety precautions. As we continue to help our neighbors in need, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”

The organization has been using technology to issue immediate disaster assistance on a virtual basis and screens volunteers and clients health related questions before meeting at a disaster scene.

The Red Cross is asking everyone to take simple steps to reduce the risk of a house fire, and with many families home it is a great time to talk about fire safety and a home fire escape plan.

For more information or tips for fire safety visit: redcross.org/homefires