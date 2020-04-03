Woman Safe after Vehicle Catches Fire on Railroad Tracks in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn.–A woman is safe after her vehicle became stuck on the railroad tracks and caught fire near the intersection of 8th Street and First Avenue North in Moorhead Thursday night.

The Moorhead Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly put the fire out.

Firefighters pushed the vehicle off the tracks once the fire was out.

Acting Fire Captain Bert McDonough says BNSF Railway was notified of the incident to ensure no trains were heading toward the intersection.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but McDonough says it is possible the engine overheated driving through the deep snow.