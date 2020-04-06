LIVE: Pandemic Profiteers and Illegal Evictions

It's hard to follow stay at home orders if you're kicked out of your home. So Minnesota's AG wants to hear from you.

Money is tough to come by for a lot of people right now, and putting price hikes on things like rice, toilet paper and hand sanitizer is exactly what none of us consumers need.

But that’s what investigators with the Minnesota State Attorney General’s office are finding is happening with businesses throughout the state to people just like you.

Not only that, but some landlords don’t appear to have received the message that evictions are on hold statewide after Governor Tim Walz issued an order that puts a moratorium on kicking people out of their homes if they can’t pay the rent.

If this sounds like something you’re going through, here’s how to get help.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison visited live on the Morning Show with Emily Welker to talk about his office’s Pandemic Profiteering and Tenant Eviction complaint programs.

It’s information that could mean the difference between sheltering in place and looking for shelter, or spending what’s left of your savings on survival supplies during the global pandemic.

Check it out, and if you need to make a report, here’s a link.

https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Complaint.asp