Bodies Found After House Fire Near Hillsboro Identified

HILLSBORO, N.D. — Authorities identify the bodies found after a house fire last week near Hillsboro, North Dakota.

They are 35-year-old Adam Gettel and his 23-month-old daughter Anja.

The cause of death for both is listed as pending.

A Traill County deputy saw a house on fire on Center Street, three and a half miles east of town, around three Thursday morning.

The bodies were found the day after crews put the fire out.

The cause is still under investigation.