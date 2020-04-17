Moorhead Residents Asking City To Allow Backyard Chickens To Save Money Eggs

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Min Zhang of Moorhead says she got an idea on how to save money after seeing higher prices on some food.

“So, we did some research and found out that backyard chickens provide high quality protein or you have the flexibility to feel like you’re under control over this pandemic,” Zhang said.

Zhang is not alone as a group of people have started liking and following her call to action across several F-M Facebook groups.

“So since I’m a mom and I have a one-year-old I’m always worried about his nutrition intake, so once I seen pretty much going up, I said wow I need a backup plan for myself and the community too,” Zhang said.

She says with other cities around the valley already allowing people to have backyard chickens there shouldn’t be a problem.

“Exactly that’s the whole point if Fargo has the policy running the policy already why cant we right?” Zhang said.

Moorhead has taken the issue of people owning chickens in city limits in the past couple of years, but has not changed its policy.

We reached out to the City Of Moorhead who says in a statement the city is operating under an emergency coronavirus declaration and “A request to permit chickens within city limits does not fall within the scope of the emergency declaration.”

The city adds if the council decides to take up this issue in the future, it would follow all regular ordinance procedures and must be balanced with existing priorities and work plans.

Zhang says she has been in talks with the city and has hope Mayor Johnathan Judd will help in their fight to offer families cheaper foods.

“I mean it is the right time to do this, I think it’s going to give people lots of peace of mind and I just want to do something to help out the community to get over this pandemic,” Zhang said.

City Of Moorhead Statement:

