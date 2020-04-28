Guidelines Released To Reopen High-Contact Businesses In North Dakota

A new executive order on Friday will address the enforcement action taken against businesses that do not follow the protocols

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota releasing protocols and industry standards for businesses to reopen on Friday.

Things will look a lot different the next time you head to your favorite restaurant or bar.

Capacity will be limited to 50%.

Tables will be spaced out and limited to 10 people.

There will be no self-service cups, straws or condiments.

Salad bars and buffets may operate as long as pre-portioned servings are prepared by staff.

Standing in bars is not allowed.

Bar stool seating will be allowed for 1-2 guests, with 6 feet of separation between groups.

Gyms will also have to make a number of changes before allowing members to return.

They will have to move or relocate equipment so it is six feet apart.

24-hour access will be suspended until social distancing recommendations are suspended.

Spin classes will not be allowed or any class with a high inhalation/exhalation exchange.

There will also be limits on group fitness classes, group sports and the use of saunas and lockers.

There are also new guidelines for salons, spas and nail salons.

Find all the new rules here.

Gov. Doug Burgum said, “Now we’re counting even more as we move towards reopening high-contact businesses even more individual responsibility of business owners and customers and employees that they protect themselves and those around them.”

Guidelines for theaters and music venues are still to come.

In reopening North Dakota, Burgum says the state is leading the nation in contact tracing and we are 6th for testing per capita.

Staff at West Acres Mall in Fargo have not announced their decision on when the mall will reopen.

North Dakota’s largest retail center closed its doors in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mall officials had initially allowed stores to set their own hours, or close entirely, before the entire mall was closed.

An announcement is expected soon since the state’s reopening guidelines have been made public.