Local Brewery Pushing For Relief Bill To Change Off-Sale Rules In Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A crowler can shortage is hitting breweries across Minnesota making it harder for them to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Minnesota breweries are currently only allowed to sell their walk-in customers the larger 750 milliliter cans or 64 once growler sizes.

Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead is hoping that they have enough of the cans in stock until they can get resupplied.

In the meantime, they are asking people to call their legislative leaders about a relief bill to change off-sale rules.

They want to sell a wider range of container sizes from their taprooms.

“Our Minnesota Brewers Guild has been trying to get laws like these changed for many years but keeps running up against opposition coming from wholesalers and liquor stores who tend to see breweries as their opposition or competition,” said Junkyard Brewing owner Aaron Juhnke.

Though Junkyard Brewing will be able to sell products for at least 5 more weeks without having to restock, they want to be vocal for other breweries that won’t be able to.