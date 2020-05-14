Pet Connection: Meet Onyx

Onyx Is A Lovable Pit Bull Who Loves Long Walks To The Fridge

We have another first-time shelter that we’re excited to partner with this morning on Pet Connection, Circle of Friends Animal Shelter in Grand Forks.

And they’ve got a gorgeous boy just waiting to find his perfect forever home.

Meet Onyx.

Onyx is a 4 year and 8-month-old brindle and white Pit Bull Terrier Mix. He is 61.5lbs, neutered and microchipped. He’s been waiting for his perfect home for a total of 30 days. He can be a little shy at first, but he’s super lovable once he warms up to you.

Click here to find out more about Onyx.

Plus, we’ve got a Pet Connection success story for you this morning! Sanctuary, the leopard gecko we featured last week from Kritter Krazy exotic animal rescue has a home. He spent a month and a half looking for a home, and the wait paid off.

There are two more pets we featured last week who still need homes.

Willow the guinea pig and Nadia the iguana are still looking. Nadia does have an application in, so you better act fast if you want a chance at her.