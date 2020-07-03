Moorhead Fire Department Offers Safety Tips For Getting Rid Of Fireworks

MOORHEAD, MINN. — The Moorhead Fire Department is reminding people of how to dispose of fireworks after using them.

Fire crews say you should always treat a used firework as if it was still active.

That means handling them carefully and dowsing them in water after use.

They say before throwing them away you should leave them in a water bucket over night to cool and clear out any flammable substances.

Throwing away fireworks directly after use can lead to fires that could spread and put people at risk.

“Especially with the garbage cans around the Fargo Moorhead area they are made of plastic and so we went to a few fires last year and were thrown away right away and started fires and ended up sides of house on fire, Firefighter For Moorhead Fire Department Anthony Cross said.