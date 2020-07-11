Making More Than Custom Creates New Colorful Display At Moorhead Mall

The next painting session is on August 8th at 10am.

MOORHEAD, MINN. — Making More Than Custom is looking to add a little color to the Moorhead Center Mall.

The Moorhead Screen Printing & Embroidery company is hosting a rock painting sessions for people to draw and write positive messages.

The rocks are going to be laid out in the garden space on the North side of the Moorhead Center Mall.

Organizers say they artwork is to help brighten up people’s days.

They also say if you find one in the garden you really like it’s okay to take one as the group will be making more for people to enjoy.

“Everybody says oh I don’t have talent but everybody has talent so they can come in and paint a rock anyway they want and put it in the north side of the mall,” Organizer Michele Gedgaud said.