LIVE: Joyfest Takes Over Island Park

It's a big park -- perfect for a big mission: to get people feeling good again.

It’s been a long, slow spring and summer.

And as the cancellations keep rolling in, it leaves people in the region with fewer and fewer public events to look forward to — and that can really drag your mood down.

But this weekend, Island Park may give you a little respite from that.

Community organizers are inviting us to “Joyfest” this Saturday.

It’s a way to keep our mental health going strong by getting us out and about and in contact, but still safely socially-distanced.

Saturday’s gathering will feature live music, live art and poetry, food, and activities.

You’ll also be able to connect with people who can inform you about mental health and wellness resources in the community.

Organizer Faith Shields-Dixon Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about rising rates of suicide and domestic violence during the pandemic, and why she put this event together to remind us of why getting in touch with other people can be a critical component of maintaining your mental health.

And if you want more details, check out their Facebook page, here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/571100513597508?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D