Sister Cities Smokeout postponed to 2021

The event will now be a two-day event on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29, 2021.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Sister Cities Smokeout has been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will now be a two-day event on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Jade Presents says Jamey Johnson will co-headline Saturday’s main stage with Whiskey Meyers. Additional acts can be found here.

Anyone who purchased three-day pass tickets are asked to keep tickets marked “Saturday” and “Sunday” and discard tickets marked “Friday.” Single day tickets for Friday, August 28 to see The Infamous Stringdusters will be honored for the new date in 2021.