Social Distancing: Travel Recommendations

A Viewer Offers And Idea For Social Distance Fun

We’ve been looking at ways to get out and about while still social distancing so you don’t feel cooped up in your home all the time. It’s the summer, so that leads us outdoors a lot. That could be as simple as buying a little charcoal grill to cook outside or heading to local park that’s a five minute drive away. I’ve been doing both of those a lot more. Chuck on Twitter gave us a recommendation today if you want to drive just a little while.

He recommends Fort Ransom State Park just about 30 miles south of Valley City. He says it’s a great place to visit, and this video kinda backs him up. The park is located along the Sheyenne River. You can stay in a homestead house, a couple of yurts, or even a covered wagon, along with traditional camping sights. Plus they have more than 20 miles of trails for hiking. Thanks for the suggestion, Chuck. You know, every time someone sends in a suggestion for outdoor fun I get really excited to check that place out. Fort Ransom and that covered wagon is definitely on my North Dakota bucket list now.

How are you making fun this summer while trying to stay safe from the pandemic? Let us know.

