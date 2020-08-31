LIVE: 411 Police Tip App

What's even easier than making a phone call? Using an app.

There’s a new tool at your fingertips to help stop the spread of crime in North Dakota’s biggest city.

Fargo police are launching the 411 app for citizens in our community.

Police say the app allows you to stay anonymous while you send in tips and concerns about potential crime to police

They say the app will make it easier for you to share your concerns about crimes like human trafficking and drug dealing in Fargo.

And it’ll make it easier for them to solve crimes.

Public Information Officer Jessica Schindeldecker Zoomed in live to chat with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about the public feedback they’re getting since the app launched for Fargo folks, and why police think this can help them gather the critical information they need to solve crimes in the metro.

Tip 411 is free on both Apple and Google devices.