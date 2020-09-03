Pet Connection: Meet Bella

Bella Has Spent Long Enough Looking For A Home

Meet Bella.

The 12 1/2-year-old cat has been waiting for a permanent home for more than THREE years!

She’d love to snuggle on your lap. She’s affectionate, greeting her humans at the door.

She is living with diabetes, but takes her meds like a champ.

Plus, her adoption fee is fully sponsored, and the Petfinder Foundation will give a year’s worth of insulin, syringes and prescription food to whoever adopts her.

That’s a great deal for a great cat looking for a great home.

Click here to learn more about Bella.

If you’re looking for a friend to take out with you to enjoy your morning stroll through the brisk late summer air, don’t forget summer.

Last week’s pretty kitty is still available on the Adopt-A-Pet FM website.

Rescue worker Debra Bartelt says she walks better on a leash than her dog does.

She’s also a very chatty kitty, and she does well with dogs and children.