LIVE: A “Bit” of Fall Fun

Find your favorite fall activity at L'il Bitz Pumpkin Patch, opening for the season.

“Gourd” news for lovers of all things fall:

one of the region’s favorite pumpkin patches is opening up for the season soon, with a few changes in store.

L’il Bitz Pumpkin Patch is in full preparation mode for the annual opening set for next week.

Owner Mary Hoagland says they plan to start harvesting the pumpkins over the weekend.

The patch’s attractions are all marked for social distancing this year.

There are some new things to do, but the corn bin is off for the year to prevent potential spread of the virus among children.

The Clydesdale-drawn wagon rides will have riders face outward, instead of in toward each other.

What hasn’t changed is how excited the animals — and Hoagland — are to see the kids.

Hoagland Zoomed in live from the patch north of Fargo to chat with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker about all the fall fun you can have while you stay safe and socially distant at the same time.

https://www.facebook.com/events/660341528194916/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%7D