Garage Fire In Rural Fosston Under Investigation

FOSSTON, Minn. — Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into a garage fire in rural Fosston, Minnesota.

It was reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night.

Deputies arrived to find the garage, which was not attached to the house, in flames.

They say it appears to be a total loss.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire at this time is unknown.