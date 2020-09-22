Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly Leaving Agency

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly is leaving the agency, leaving Gov. Tim Walz with a third open cabinet position to fill.

Unlike the other two, Bauerly is leaving on her own.

In a statement announcing her departure, Walz praised Bauerly and said there would be a competitive hiring process to replace her.

The Republican-controlled Senate has fired two other commissioners, Labor’s Nancy Leppink and Commerce’s Steve Kelley, over the past six weeks.

They are frustrated with Walz’s handling of the pandemic, and also accused Leppink and Kelley of being hostile to business.