COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Region

Minnesota Department of Health reporting 1,077 new cases of the coronavirus.

The state has 4 additional deaths including one person who lived in long term care.

Minnesota has surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 1,400 of the deaths coming from nursing homes or similar facilities.

South Dakota Department of Health reports 412 new cases of the coronavirus in the last day.

The state has nearly 3,800 active cases.

The COVID Tracking Project lists South Dakota second in the country behind North Dakota in the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks.

216 people are being treated in hospitals.