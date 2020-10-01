Pet Connection: Meet Camo

In spite of his name, this cutie stands out from the pack.

It’s hunting season, and you know what that means.

Time to break out the camo.

A dog named Camo is waiting for you to break him out of Homeward Animal Shelter and take him to his forever home this morning.

Rescue worker Heather Klefstad introduced us to this tough but tender pit bull mix.

He’s about a year and a half old, with a pittie’s typically broad, sturdy, well-muscled build and beautiful brown brindle markings.

He’s an affectionate, active guy who loves to work out with a tennis ball on a good game of fetch.

Because he’s got so much energy, he’d be great in a home with older kids who like to run around just as much as he does.

One thing he definitely does not need in a home situation: other pets.

Camo wants to be the only creature in your heart.

So if you’re looking for a pup who stands out from the pack, check out Camo’s profile, here.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-dogs/