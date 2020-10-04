President Trump on COVID-19: “I get it, and I understand it”

BETHESDA, Md. (AP & KVRR) – President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation before briefly leaving the hospital to salute cheering supporters from his motorcade.

“So it’s been a very interesting journey I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the Let’s read the book school, and I get it, and I understand it,” said the president in the recorded message posted to social media.

The surprising move raised new questions about his understanding of the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Hours earlier, the president’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days.

The doctors also say his health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

He was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center early Friday evening.