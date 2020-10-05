Passerby Notices House on Fire And Alerts People Inside in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Early Monday evening fire causes $10,000 damage to house in Grand Forks.

Crews were called shortly before 5:30 to 4710 Golden Gate Drive for a report of a structure fire.

A passerby noticed smoke and fire from the underside of the house and alerted the occupants who got out.

Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to the exterior of the home.

The interior did sustain some smoke damage with total damage estimated to be $10,000.

The occupants were displaced for the night and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.