LIVE: 100 Markets

We're all looking for something to celebrate in this crazy year.

By now, you’re probably eager to hear some good news for the region, given the news cycle we’ve all been dragged through since the pandemic struck.

So that’s why this weekend could be the perfect opportunity to celebrate.

“100 Markets” is coming to the metro Saturday, as the Red River Market makes it to the big milestone since its inception six years ago.

The market looks a lot different in the pandemic than it did when it started.

Masks are required, as is six feet of separation.

If you can, leave kids and pets at home.

Another difference: there are prizes and party hats up for grabs, as well as a mask if you forget yours!

But the live music is the same, the vendors are still from local communities, and the Market’s still a great place to get food that matters in the community.

For more on how they’re keeping the Red River Market going to the next 100, Simone Wai Zoomed in live with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

