Construction Worker From Minot Falls From Jamestown Civic Center Roof

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A construction worker falls from the Jamestown Civic Center roof and lands on a catwalk.

Jamestown Police say the 40-year-old man from Minot was first taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center after it happened around noon.

He was then airlifted to a hospital in Minneapolis.

There is no word on his condition.

He was part of a construction company that was contracted to do work on the Civic Center roof.