Garage Fire Causes $10,000 In Damage, Displaces People In Two Units

GRAND FORKS, N.D.– Fire breaks out in a garage of a side-by-side duplex in Grand Forks causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Firefighters were called out around 7:45 Wednesday night to 1908 23rd Avenue South.

They arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the garage and put it out.

The fire was contained to the one garage but there is smoke damage to both units, causing $10,000 in damage.

The occupants of both units were not able to stay there overnight.