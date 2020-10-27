LIVE: Harvest Moon Fling

The pandemic is taking a bitter harvest from domestic abuse victims. Here's how you can help.

Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo-Moorhead officials say they’re not just seeing the same spike in the rates of domestic violence during the pandemic as the rest of the nation.

Locally, they’re also seeing an increased severity in the acts of abuse themselves.

The nonprofit helps thousands of women, children and men in the region each year.

But with the stress and additional confinement the pandemic is creating, crisis workers say they’re also noticing a chilling trend in the nature of the incidents themselves.

The injuries reported by victims are seeing are more vicious than they’ve seen before, said Rape and Abuse Crisis Center CEO Chris Johnson. He described them as having “a punishment quality” to some of the attacks.

While the center’s been open, most of the staff see clients remotely, since they can’t afford to have coronavirus spread among them and cut down the availability of services to the community, he said.

And this year, the nonprofit’s big fundraiser, the “Harvest Moon Fling,” is going virtual too this Friday.

Check out the full-length interview with Johnson and the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what it’s like fighting domestic violence — a crime that thrives in isolation — during the pandemic, and check out the link for more information on how to participate this Friday.

