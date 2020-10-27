Red Cross is looking for volunteers

The highest priority is for those with experience in health services and for those willing to deploy for two weeks.

FARGO, N.D. –The Red Cross is looking for volunteers for both local and national efforts.

Since September 1st, the Minn-Kota region of the Red Cross has deployed over 200 volunteers.

They have helped with wildfire and hurricane relief across the country.

People can volunteer to assist with local needs, but the highest priority are for the those willing to deploy for two weeks to work in shelters and for those who have experience working in health services.

“We are going to be continuing these disaster operations for several weeks and probably through the end of the year at least,” said executive Director of the Red Cross Eastern North Dakota and Western Minnesota chapter, Gretchen Hjelmstad. “Our volunteers are out there and they are doing great work, but they are also getting kind of tired. If there is anybody in the community who is interested in disaster relief, we would love to hear from you.”

To find out how to volunteer, click here.