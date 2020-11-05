UPDATE: Fargo apartment fire investigation continues

FARGO (KVRR) – Fire heavily damaged a south Fargo apartment building Thursday.

The fire at 137C Prairiewood Drive broke out shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Fargo Battalion Fire Chief Lee Soeth says the the fire started on the third floor of the three-story building. The cause is being investigated.

Several families have been displaced. The Red Cross says it’s working to provide shelter, food and other immediate relief to the building’s residents.

Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours after the fire was extinguished.