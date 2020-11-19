Pet Connection: Meet Collin

Those eyes are callin' you to be his new best friend.

(NOTE: The above video has an incorrect graphic within it. This story is about a fundraiser for 4 Luv of Dog, not for Homeward Animal Shelter.)

Collin is celebrating an extra-special Thanksgiving this year, because he almost didn’t make it there.

The big, black Labrador retriever cross was languishing in a Tulsa, Oklahoma shelter, next on the list to be put down.

Then rescue workers from 4 Luv of Dog came and got him to bring him home to a safe foster home here in Fargo-Moorhead.

He’s loving sleeping in the bed, on the couch, and hanging in the car for rides.

He gets along extremely well with all people and all dogs. As a matter of fact, he’d love a home with a new dog buddy to move in with.

He’s a big guy who loves to play, so isn’t the best candidate for apartment life.

But he’s well-behaved, sweet, and always excited to see you and take on the new adventure of being a beloved household member.

His foster parent, Savanna Leach, joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to explain how this high-energy young dog settled in, settled down, and turned into the ultimate cuddle-buddy for your family.

The hard work of retrieving this retriever from an untimely end, and all the other wonderful dogs at 4 Luv rescue, doesn’t come cheap.

So even if you can’t be the one to take Collin home, here’s how you can help.

Check out the 12th Annual Silent Auction going on right now, online, that benefits the wonderful bow-wows at the rescue.

It’s a great way to give back and get the jump on holiday giving.

For the auction link:

https://one.bidpal.net/4luv2020sa/welcome

And for details on adopting Collin: