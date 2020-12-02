Christmas tree fire destroys mobile home in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Christmas tree fire destroyed a mobile home at Moorhead Estates at 1224 15th Avenue North.

Fire Dept. Capt. Todd Church said most of the mobile home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m Tuesday. Crews were able to gain entry to the rear half of the mobile home for a quick search to make sure no one else was inside.

Church said lights were left on the tree and a faulty electric cord started the fire. The homeowner got out safely.

Church says the fire is a reminder to make sure natural Christmas trees are watered and to check and replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.