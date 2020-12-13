Liquor License Suspended At Boardwalk Bar & Grill In East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A bar in East Grand Forks has its liquor license suspended after the owner continues violating the governor’s executive order despite a citation and restraining order.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division suspended the liquor license of Boardwalk Bar & Grill.

The 60-day suspension is effective now until February 9.

Owner Jane Moss told us it wasn’t anything she wasn’t expecting.

If the establishment violates the order again, its liquor license will be revoked for five years.