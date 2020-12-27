President Trump Ends The Wait, Signs $900 Billion COVID Relief Package

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — A last-minute holiday gift out of Florida: President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

He was spotted earlier in the day on the golf course where he spent much of his holiday.

It was learned that he planned to sign the bill on Christmas Eve but put it off until now.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.