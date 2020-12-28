Encounter Over Alleged Domestic Abuse Turns Deadly In Beltrami County
BELTRAMI CO., Minn. — A Beltrami County man is dead after a confrontation over alleged domestic abuse.
Early Saturday, Janelle Johnson and Austin Johnson contacted law enforcement to report the shooting of 48-year-old Jesse Farris in Northern Township, Bemidji.
Janelle says the couple traveled to confront their brother-in-law on Christmas when the argument turned physical.
She told deputies she used a gun Austin brought with and shot Farris multiple times.
Janelle Johnson is being held under a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.
Austin Johnson is being held under a charge of Aiding an Offender.
Both are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.