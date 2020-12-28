Encounter Over Alleged Domestic Abuse Turns Deadly In Beltrami County

Janelle Johnson and Austin Johnson

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. — A Beltrami County man is dead after a confrontation over alleged domestic abuse.

Early Saturday, Janelle Johnson and Austin Johnson contacted law enforcement to report the shooting of 48-year-old Jesse Farris in Northern Township, Bemidji.

Janelle says the couple traveled to confront their brother-in-law on Christmas when the argument turned physical.

She told deputies she used a gun Austin brought with and shot Farris multiple times.

Janelle Johnson is being held under a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

Austin Johnson is being held under a charge of Aiding an Offender.

Both are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.