Arson is suspected cause of fire at Detroit Lakes RV dealer

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KDLM) – A fire that destroyed Wold’s RV Sales in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday is being investigated as arson.

Fire Chief Ryan Swanson says the fire caused major damage to the showroom and parts room of the building. Damages are estimated at more than $1 million dollars.

The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Swanson says a firefighter sustained a back injury from pulling hose through deep snow.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s office and Detroit Lakes Police are among the agencies investigating.